State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.