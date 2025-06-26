Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 114,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

