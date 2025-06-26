Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.72 and traded as high as C$77.44. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$77.19, with a volume of 68,757 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJ. Desjardins reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.72.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total transaction of C$65,788.60. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

