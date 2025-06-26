Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,071,273 shares.

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surface Transforms

About Surface Transforms

In other news, insider Ian Cleminson acquired 2,688,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,881.72 ($36,728.68). Also, insider Steven Harrison acquired 512,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,126.76 ($7,004.73). Insiders own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

