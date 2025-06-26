Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after acquiring an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after purchasing an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SYY opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

