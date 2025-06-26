Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $18,737,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $38,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:TPR opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.