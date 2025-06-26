Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.