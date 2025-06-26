Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.5%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.62. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.