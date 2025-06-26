Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after purchasing an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.