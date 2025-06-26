The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 20.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 35.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 23.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Stock Down 3.1%

CPB opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.11. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

