The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

