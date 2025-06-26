The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

