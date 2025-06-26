The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,906,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

