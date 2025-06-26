The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $252.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.60.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 523.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,052,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 980.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

