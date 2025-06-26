The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3%

PNC opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

