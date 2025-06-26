The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.05 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.79). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.78), with a volume of 438,678 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.05. The stock has a market cap of £612.24 million, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

