The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,253.92 ($17.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,274.34 ($17.41). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,260.86 ($17.23), with a volume of 3,712,529 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,446.67 ($47.09).

The firm has a market cap of £12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,240.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,253.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 20.80 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

