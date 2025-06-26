Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $604.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TMO opened at $410.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.