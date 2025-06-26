Top Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, lululemon athletica, Walmart, and Kroger are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and related accessories that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds for sale. They’re organized by style, size, color and season and managed through inventory‐control systems to balance supply, demand and turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $990.88. 812,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,113. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,002.94 and its 200-day moving average is $981.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $483.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.82 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.67 and a 200 day moving average of $491.73.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.40. 2,596,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.18. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.33. 5,214,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,886,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $73.57. 4,413,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

