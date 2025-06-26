Top Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Quantum Biopharma, Indivior, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the cannabis industry, encompassing activities such as cultivation, processing, distribution, biotechnology research, and ancillary services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the emerging legal marijuana market—spanning medical, recreational, and industrial uses. Because the sector is young and heavily influenced by regulatory changes and shifting consumer demand, cannabis stocks often display higher volatility than more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of QNTM stock traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 607,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,557. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Quantum Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 439,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,085. The firm has a market cap of $220.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. 3,929,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,713,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. 56,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Read More