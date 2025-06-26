Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – June 23rd

Arista Networks, Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Flutter Entertainment, and Omnicom Group are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the entertainment industry—ranging from film and television studios and streaming platforms to music labels, video game developers and theme-park operators. Their market performance is driven by factors such as new content releases, subscriber growth, box-office results and overall consumer spending on leisure and media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,964,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.86. 118,380,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,219,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.87. 1,523,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion and a PE ratio of 92.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $253.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $175.59 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22.

