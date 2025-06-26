Top Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 24th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, marking them as well-established, financially robust enterprises. They tend to exhibit lower volatility and often pay steady dividends, making them attractive to more risk-averse investors. Because these firms dominate their industry sectors and have proven revenue and earnings histories, they’re viewed as relatively stable holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.84. The company had a trading volume of 92,870,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,486,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.37, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.42. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. 124,270,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,202,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $539.99. 30,852,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,657,641. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.05 and a 200 day moving average of $503.19. The firm has a market cap of $345.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.18.

