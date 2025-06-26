Top Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – June 24th

Shopify, Blackstone, TD SYNNEX, United Parcel Service, and Viking are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: One or more errors occurred. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.02. 2,715,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,884. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX (SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

NYSE:SNX traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,890. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of NYSE VIK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Viking has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $53.14.

