Top Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Halliburton, Waste Management, Fluor, Rockwell Automation, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in companies that collect, treat, recycle, and dispose of residential, commercial, and industrial waste. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a sector that often benefits from steady demand, regulatory requirements, and long-term service contracts. Because waste services are essential and relatively recession-resistant, these stocks are often viewed as defensive investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 11,140,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 836,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 2,620,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,922. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $325.97. 345,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,852. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of CX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 5,754,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,968. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

