Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.45. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Tree Island Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently -123.77%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

