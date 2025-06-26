Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

