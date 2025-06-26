United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

