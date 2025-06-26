United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $8.21. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 48,661 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.37.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
