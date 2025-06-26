United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as low as $8.21. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 48,661 shares changing hands.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.37.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,217,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 149,705 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

