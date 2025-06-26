Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.39. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after buying an additional 3,259,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 3,235,394 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

