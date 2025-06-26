USA Financial Formulas Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.