UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,640,147.60 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,889,409.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.70.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UWM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UWM by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UWM by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

