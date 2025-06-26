VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.86.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

