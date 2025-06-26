Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

