Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

