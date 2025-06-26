Veridan Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

