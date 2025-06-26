W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

