Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $311.98 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $316.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.