Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 59,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8%

Royal Gold stock opened at $176.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.69 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.