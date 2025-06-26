Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 461,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,918 shares of company stock worth $22,432,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.52 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

