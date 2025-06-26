Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

