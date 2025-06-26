Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 772,144 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

