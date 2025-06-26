Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regions Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.