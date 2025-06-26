Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $6,737,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,999,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $512,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.1%

BATS:UJUL opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

