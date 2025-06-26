Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,199,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

