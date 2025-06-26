Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

NYSE PHM opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

