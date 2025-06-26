Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,495.08. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $210,372.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,707.68. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

