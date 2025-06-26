Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.16 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

