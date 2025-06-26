Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 364.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,968 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

NCDL stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.01 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, Director Mat Linett acquired 3,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $133,170.80. The trade was a 55.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Shaul Vichness bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,337 shares of company stock worth $426,945 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCDL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

