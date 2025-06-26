Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,901,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.