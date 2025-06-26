Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2%

TEAM stock opened at $198.36 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,461. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $122,000.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,480.31. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,287 shares of company stock valued at $79,609,626 in the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

